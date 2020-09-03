The Full Nerd ep. 149: Intel Tiger Lake and 2 hours of GeForce RTX 30-series Q&A Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk tigers and other beasts.



Gordon kicks things off with an overview of Tiger Lake, Intel’s just-launched 11th-gen mobile processors. Then Brad outlines what’s inside Nvidia’s next-gen GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards before we settle into answering questions. So many questions. Almost two hours’ worth of questions, and almost all about Nvidia’s soon-to-release GPUs. We go deep.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

