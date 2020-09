Unity raises IPO price range after JFrog, Snowflake target steep debut valuations Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On the heels of two IPOs pricing above raised ranges, Unity boosted the value of its own impending debut this morning. The well-known unicorn is currently set to begin trading this Friday, pricing after the bell Thursday. If that happens, the gaming platform company expects to be worth between $44 and $48 per share, up […] 👓 View full article

