Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer shows off first look at gameplay on PS5

Sony has shown off its first gameplay demo for the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game, set a year after the events of Insomniac’s previous Spider-Man title, will put players into the shoes of Miles Morales as the heroic web-slinger, complete with new abilities and powers.



In the footage, Miles faces off against a new villian, the Tinkerer, in footage that seems specifically designed to show off the fancier lighting and particle effects that the PlayStation 5 can offer over the original Spider-Man from the PlayStation 4.



