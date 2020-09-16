Global  
 

Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer shows off first look at gameplay on PS5

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer shows off first look at gameplay on PS5Sony has shown off its first gameplay demo for the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game, set a year after the events of Insomniac’s previous Spider-Man title, will put players into the shoes of Miles Morales as the heroic web-slinger, complete with new abilities and powers.

In the footage, Miles faces off against a new villian, the Tinkerer, in footage that seems specifically designed to show off the fancier lighting and particle effects that the PlayStation 5 can offer over the original Spider-Man from the PlayStation 4.

The new footage also shows off how Miles’ combat as Spider-Man will differ from Peter Parker in the previous game, with new flashy venom blast-infused abilities and a rechargeable camouflage for stealth (which...
