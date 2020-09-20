Hands-on: Widgetsmith brings ultra-customizable widgets to your iOS 14 home screen
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () If one thing is clear following last week’s release of iOS 14, it’s that there was a lot of pent-up demand for home screen widgets on the iPhone. A variety of third-party applications have added home screen widget support over the last several days, but one app has stood out from the rest: Widgetsmith.
Widgetsmith comes from David Smith, who’s the developer behind several popular Apple Watch and iPhone apps including Watchsmith, Sleep+ +, and Pedometer+ +. The concept of Widgetsmith is that it lets you create custom and personalized widgets for your iOS 14 home screen; here’s how it works.
