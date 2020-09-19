Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TuneTrack app brings Spotify widget to your iOS 14 home screen

9to5Mac Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
As we’ve been rounding up all week, a variety of third-party apps have rolled out powerful iOS 14 home screen widgets. Spotify itself has not updated its iOS app with support for widgets, but there is a third-party app available that brings Spotify widgets to your iOS 14 home screen.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson

Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of iPhone ad targeting will force marketers to seek out alternative methods that include closer, more direct relationships with users. The tech company is due to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:51Published
Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn [Video]

Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn

OAKLAND - Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices will have big repercussions, forcing businesses to change both their revenue mode and their user experience. That is..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:29Published
After IDFA, An Opportunity For Real User Relationships: LiveRamp’s Clinger [Video]

After IDFA, An Opportunity For Real User Relationships: LiveRamp’s Clinger

Apple is blowing up a key piece of infrastructure many advertisers use to target iOS users. But, whilst many in the industry are fearful of the impact of IDFA changes, a growing number are coming to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Officially Launches iOS 14

Apple Officially Launches iOS 14 Apple has just released the iOS 14 update for all supported iPhones after the operating system has been in beta since the WWDC earlier this year. This is...
Softpedia


Tweets about this