TuneTrack app brings Spotify widget to your iOS 14 home screen
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () As we’ve been rounding up all week, a variety of third-party apps have rolled out powerful iOS 14 home screen widgets. Spotify itself has not updated its iOS app with support for widgets, but there is a third-party app available that brings Spotify widgets to your iOS 14 home screen.
