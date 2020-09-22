Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?

It appears the virus can spread among children and teens, but how easily may vary by age. Research is still underway, but children under age 10 seem to be less likely than older kids to transmit the virus to other children and adults.

Children generally don’t appear to get sick or experience symptoms as often as adults when they’re infected. Some evidence suggests that may be particularly true for younger kids. That might help explain why they appear less likely to spread the virus — they’re less likely to be coughing and sneezing.

Some of the latest evidence comes from a recent report that showed infected children in Utah day care centers and day camps spread the virus to family members, including siblings. That suggested very young children with no symptoms or very mild ones can spread infection, but that the rate of spread was low.

A large study from South Korea suggested that kids aged 10 and up may spread the virus more easily to family members than younger kids, and might even spread it as easily as adults.

Spread among children was also suspected in an outbreak at a Georgia summer camp.

With other respiratory viruses, “young children are the germ factories. In this case, it’s different and we don’t really know why,’’ said Dr. Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: [email protected] Read more here:

What are the rules on masks in schools?

What are the different types of coronavirus tests?

Is it safe to reopen schools during the pandemic?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Marshals Find 35 Missing Ohio Children As Part Of ‘Operation Safety Net’ [Video]

US Marshals Find 35 Missing Ohio Children As Part Of ‘Operation Safety Net’

Authorities in Ohio say they have located 35 missing children, some who were tied to human trafficking. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic [Video]

Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic

Eight in 10 parents feel conflicted about allowing their child to socialize during the new school year, according to new research. The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children revealed that..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
US needs 200 million COVID-19 tests monthly to contain outbreaks while returning normal activity [Video]

US needs 200 million COVID-19 tests monthly to contain outbreaks while returning normal activity

By January, the US could reach nearly 200 million tests monthly. And more growth is possible, experts say in a new report released Wednesday (September 9) by the Rockefeller Foundation and the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Russia's coronavirus drug priced at a level close to minimum salary

 The manufacturer of the Russian coronavirus drug, Coronavir R-Pharm, announced that its drug would be sold in retail at a price of 11,550 rubles ($160).The...
PRAVDA

Dozens of children at Brighton primary school self-isolate after staff member catches coronavirus

 Dozens of students at a Brighton primary school have gone into self-isolation after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus. The youngsters affected...
Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •BBC Local News

Coronavirus: Virus cases may be hitting 6,000 a day

 There has been a clear rise in positive tests among children and young people, random tests found.
BBC News


Tweets about this