Xbox Series S and Series X pre-orders start today at these retailers

9to5Toys Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X pre-orders officially kick-off today at various retailers. Unlike the PlayStation 5 pre-order disaster, Microsoft has left us with a neat and tidy schedule to prepare for its next-generation of gaming. Here’s to hoping Xbox Series S/X stock is in good order and the listings will stay live for more than a split second, but only time will tell now. Your best bet is to ready your favorite retailer(s) Xbox Series S/X listing for the moment it goes live to ensure you’re ready to go on day one. Head below for quick links and more details. more…
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Xbox Series X vs Series S

Xbox Series X vs Series S 09:20

 We’re pitting two upcoming Xbox consoles against each other to help you decide which one you should buy - it’s the Xbox Series X vs. the Series S! Will the smallest Xbox in history come out on top, or should you get the superior powerhouse?

