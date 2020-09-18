Global  
 

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order: When, where, and how

9to5Toys Friday, 18 September 2020
The PlayStation 5 arrived yesterday to much fanfare, including early pre-orders. Microsoft, on the other hand, decided to give gamers a week or so to prepare for the pre-orders. Well, today, Microsoft outlined what time its pre-orders will take place and what stores to purchase it at. So, without further ado, let’s dive into when, where, and how to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year. According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders..

Microsoft has finally announced its cut-price next-gen Xbox, the $299 Xbox Series S. That price is appealing, but the cuts to storage and graphical power… not so much. However, Microsoft will offer..

Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series X and S Prices, Pre-Orders Open in September

Microsoft fans rejoice, as the Redmond giant has just announced the prices for its upcoming console, as well as when exactly they will be available for purchase.
Report: PlayStation 5 pricing could land at $449, disc-less under $400 + more

 Well, we are about one day away from this week's showcase, which will almost certainly unveil the PS5 price and release date. Sony's next big PS5...
