Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon taps Echelon for the Prime Bike, a $500 Peloton knock-off

TechCrunch Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Amazon teamed up with Echelon to build and sell the Prime Bike. The $500 exercise bike is a virtual clone of the $1900 Peloton bike minus the screen — even the color scheme and design are the same. The bike is available now from Amazon (and Walmart with slightly different branding). Echelon builds several fitness […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Peloton Shares Backpedal as Amazon Unveils 'Prime Bike' Rival

Peloton Shares Backpedal as Amazon Unveils 'Prime Bike' Rival 03:13

 Investors backpedal on Peloton as Echelon and Amazon.com lift the curtain on a new $499 competitor: 'Prime Bike.'

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

27 km in one charge, engineering students design affordable e-bike [Video]

27 km in one charge, engineering students design affordable e-bike

While the rest of the world is fighting a tough battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the students of a private engineering college in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have made a low-cost electric bike. This..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Nocturne on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer [Video]

Nocturne on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video horror movie Nocturne, directed by Zu Quirke. It stars Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw. Nocturne Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:09Published
Utopia on Amazon Prime Video - Official Restricted Trailer [Video]

Utopia on Amazon Prime Video - Official Restricted Trailer

Check out the official restricted trailer for the Amazon Prime Video drama series Utopia Season 1, created by Gillian Flynn. It stars Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, Desmin Borges, Javon Walton, Dan Byrd,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this