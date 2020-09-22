Global  
 

Sam's Club offers doctor visits with new telehealth subscription while Walmart pilots COVID-19 test drone delivery

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Walmart is piloting drone delivery of COVID-19 self-collection kits with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp while Sam's Club has a new benefit for members.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Comedy Clubs Fight For Right To Reopen

Comedy Clubs Fight For Right To Reopen 02:09

 Comedy club owners held a rally Tuesday, asking why they're still closed. They're putting forward two new proposals to get people laughing again. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the details.

