|
|
|
Sam's Club offers doctor visits with new telehealth subscription while Walmart pilots COVID-19 test drone delivery
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Walmart is piloting drone delivery of COVID-19 self-collection kits with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp while Sam's Club has a new benefit for members.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Find zen relaxing with rabbits!
A unique new business in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood offers cuddles and calm amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s called Cuddle Bunny Club, Care and Community, and owner Barbara “BB”..
Credit: Localish Duration: 02:48Published
|
Walmart gives Amazon a run for their money
It's a big day for Walmart. The retailer is launching it's new membership program today called Walmart Plus.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17Published
|
Walmart Will Start Using Drones for 1 Hour Delivery
In a race against its competitor, Amazon, Walmart has just announced that they will be partnering with medical supply drone delivery company, Zipline. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:53Published
Tweets about this
|