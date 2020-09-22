Microsoft Edge Getting Lots of New Features, Including PDF Improvements Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Microsoft used the Ignite 2020 digital event to announce a series of improvements for Microsoft Edge browser, some of them being specifically aimed at IT pros and enterprises. First and foremost, Microsoft is introducing notes for PDFs, which obviously comes in handy especially when collaborating on the same document. This feature will go live in October in a new update. And speaking of PDFs, Microsoft is also adding options to view and validate PDF digital signatures. "Opening PDFs in the browser is almost standard at this point, and today we're announcing new capabilities to make this experience even more robust in Microsoft Edge. Digital signatures play a huge role in verifying the authenticity of digital documents, particularly for anything legally or financially binding. Coming soon is the ability to view and validate PDF digital signatures in Microsoft Edge which helps to ensure that the file is legitimate and hasn't been tampered with," the company explains...

