Samsung Galaxy S20 FE goes official w/ Snapdragon 865, 120Hz display for $699

9to5Google Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
It’s no secret that Samsung struggled to move its pricey Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. Now, though, the company is delivering the best features of its Galaxy S20 in a phone that cuts down on the cost. Galaxy S20 FE is now official, and it costs just $699.

Video Credit: Engadget 5G - Published
News video: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S20 Fan Edition in 8 minutes

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S20 Fan Edition in 8 minutes 08:10

 Samsung is launching a new version of its galaxy S20 phones, the FE, or fan edition. This is a lower-cost device that starts at $700, but comes with few compromises. It's still got a 120hz screen, Snapdragon 865, triple camera array, 4500mAh battery, and includes 8GB of RAM and a microSD card slot.

