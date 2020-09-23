Samsung Galaxy S20 FE goes official w/ Snapdragon 865, 120Hz display for $699 Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It’s no secret that Samsung struggled to move its pricey Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. Now, though, the company is delivering the best features of its Galaxy S20 in a phone that cuts down on the cost. Galaxy S20 FE is now official, and it costs just $699.



more… 👓 View full article

