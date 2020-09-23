The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is for fans of Samsung phones that cost $700
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Ever since Apple hit on a formula for success with the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, Samsung has been trying to replicate that formula: selling premium-grade smartphones with lower points of entry. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which goes on sale on October 2 and is available for preorder beginning today, is the latest attempt to try.
Samsung is stylizing its new phone as the FE, and it’s hard not to see the visual similarity with the iPhone SE. Even with “fan” out of the name, however, I’m still not 100 percent sure what sort of fan this phone is built for. Fans of Samsung’s phones will obviously want the latest and greatest phone the company sells—and likely already own it—and fans of bargains already have several handsets to choose from in the A51 and A71. Even fans of 5G have plenty of options.
Samsung is launching a new version of its galaxy S20 phones, the FE, or fan edition. This is a lower-cost device that starts at $700, but comes with few compromises. It's still got a 120hz screen, Snapdragon 865, triple camera array, 4500mAh battery, and includes 8GB of RAM and a microSD card slot.