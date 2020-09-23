Google Waves Goodbye to Paid Google Chrome Extensions Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Google is longer accepting paid extensions in the Google Chrome Web Store, with the search giant telling developers that there are other methods to monetize such add-ons. The search company originally disabled the publishing of paid extensions in the Chrome Web Store back in March, and the firm said the decision was only temporary. But starting with September 21, devs can no longer create new paid extensions or in-app items, and the aforementioned temporary change has become permanent. Beginning with December 1, 2020, all free trials are disabled and the Try Now button will no longer be visible. Trials will just end with an error, Google warns. Furthermore, charging money with Chrome Web Store payments will be blocked in February, and Google says that it plans to pull the licensing API’s capability to determine license status for users at some point in the future. “The web has come a long way in the 11 years since we launched the Chrome Web Store. Back then, we w... Google is longer accepting paid extensions in the Google Chrome Web Store, with the search giant telling developers that there are other methods to monetize such add-ons. The search company originally disabled the publishing of paid extensions in the Chrome Web Store back in March, and the firm said the decision was only temporary. But starting with September 21, devs can no longer create new paid extensions or in-app items, and the aforementioned temporary change has become permanent. Beginning with December 1, 2020, all free trials are disabled and the Try Now button will no longer be visible. Trials will just end with an error, Google warns. Furthermore, charging money with Chrome Web Store payments will be blocked in February, and Google says that it plans to pull the licensing API’s capability to determine license status for users at some point in the future. “The web has come a long way in the 11 years since we launched the Chrome Web Store. Back then, we w... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30



Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago North Texas 5th Grader’s Friendship Drawing Wins 2020 Google Doodle Contest



A 5th grader from Collin County has won the 2020 Doodle for Google contest. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:43 Published 6 days ago Paytm removed by Google on Google play store, says 'won't allow gambling apps' | Oneindia News



In a sudden move, Google on Friday removed the Paytm app from Google Play store. The Paytm app is not visible on being searched on Google Play Store. Google has said that it won’t endorse any.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

