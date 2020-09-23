Global  
 

Mark Kelly campaign launches first Snapchat AR lens for a Senate race

The Verge Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Mark Kelly campaign launches first Snapchat AR lens for a Senate raceAs the Arizona Senate election heats up ahead of November, Democratic candidate Mark Kelly’s team launched its own Snapchat account on Wednesday, including the first custom Snapchat AR lens from a Senate campaign.

Retired NASA astronaut Kelly is running in a hotly contended special election in Arizona to serve out the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term through 2022. The seat is currently held by Sen. Martha McSally, who is running in opposition to Kelly on the Republican ticket. Kelly’s Snapchat account will be used to rally voters ahead of the election, seeing as the campaign has strayed away from in-person events and canvassing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A campaign spokesperson told The Verge on Wednesday that the team...
Mark Kelly Mark Kelly American astronaut and engineer, candidate for the United States Senate

Mark Kelly vs Martha McSally: Why Democrats See Hope on Supreme Court Fight

 If Mark Kelly wins a special election, he could end up casting a crucial vote on President Trump’s nominee.
NYTimes.com

Snapchat Photo messaging application

Mother calls for son's killer to give her peace after brutal attack was 'put on Snapchat' [Video]

Mother calls for son's killer to give her peace after brutal attack was 'put on Snapchat'

A grieving mother whose son’s murder is thought to have been caught onSnapchat has called for his attacker to come forward, five years after hisbrutal killing. Mariama Baby Kamara’s second child Mohamed Dura-Ray wasstabbed to death in Kennington, south London, on September 14 2015, the nightbefore his mother’s 46th birthday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

400,000 people have registered to vote through Snapchat

 More than 400,000 people have registered to vote on Snapchat as of Monday, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Last week, Snapchat rolled out a slate of voting..
The Verge
Snapchat Targets TikTok With Music On Snaps [Video]

Snapchat Targets TikTok With Music On Snaps

Snapchat Targets TikTok With Music On Snaps

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
Snapchat Workforce 4% Black [Video]

Snapchat Workforce 4% Black

Snapchat Workforce 4% Black

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Martha McSally Martha McSally United States Senator from Arizona


United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Homeland Security Chief Denies Downplaying White Supremacist Threat

 Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, defended his record at a Senate confirmation hearing and flatly denied he suppressed intelligence that..
NYTimes.com

What Amy Coney Barrett said in 2016 about confirming justices in election years

 "It shouldn't be a surprise that the Senate is willing to push a president's nominee through in an election year when they share the same political affiliation,"..
CBS News
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...' [Video]

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept. 23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing measures did little to prevent deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:51Published

Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions about coronavirus vaccine

 At a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered a series of questions from Senator Lamar Alexander about what to expect from the coronavirus..
CBS News

John McCain John McCain American politician and military officer

US election 2020: Trump attacks McCain widow after Biden endorsement

 The president said he was "never a fan" of the late Republican senator, who died of cancer in 2018.
BBC News

Cindy McCain urges suburban women to vote for Biden

 "I think a lot of people like me and others, they're kind of suburban women​, are kind of misled a little bit and kind of sad about the direction the..
CBS News
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late husband at the August DNC. During a virtual fundraiser Tuesday, Biden told attendees about Cindy McCain's decision to endorse him. It followed President Donald Trump's comments referring to those killed and injured in wartime as "losers" and "suckers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, endorses Joe Biden for president

 Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what led her to endorse Joe Biden, why she thinks he would be the..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Facebook will reject political ads claiming an early victory in November

 Photo by Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Facebook will reject ads from Donald Trump and Joe Biden claiming victory before the winner of the US election is..
The Verge

Biden Warns Supreme Court Would Gut Women’s Rights if G.O.P. Seats Nominee

 Aiming to energize Democratic voters over the looming confirmation battle to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Joe Biden laid out the high stakes.
NYTimes.com
Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court [Video]

Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court

[NFA] Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building on Wednesday as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

Democrats propose bill to curb presidential abuses

 House Democrats are proposing a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald..
USATODAY.com

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Man held at gunpoint by police hires Benjamin Crump, wants $2.5 million from Arizona city

 Benjamin Crump most recently represented the family of Breonna Taylor. Louisville city officials settled the case for a historic $12 million.
USATODAY.com
Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe Biden for president, he announced during a fundraiser Tuesday. McCain's support could make waves in the battleground state of Arizona ahead of the heated 2020 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

The ISS just avoided a ‘piece of unknown space debris’

 An unknown piece of space debris was detected near the International Space Station, NASA said yesterday. The station executed an “avoidance maneuver” on..
The Verge

ISS forced to carry out emergency maneuver to dodge remnant of Japanese rocket – NASA

 Astronauts on board the International Space Station were forced to take evasive action to avoid an incoming piece of debris, which shot past within “several..
WorldNews

ISS forced to move to avoid space debris

 Nasa says astronauts sheltered in the Soyuz spacecraft so they could evacuate if necessary during the ‘avoidance manoeuvre’ Astronauts aboard the..
WorldNews

NASA, Space Force sign an agreement to collaborate

 NASA's Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Tuesday that the space agency will be formally working with U.S. Space Force in areas like human spaceflight,..
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Mark Kelly’s alleged involvement in surprise billing [Video]

Fact check: Mark Kelly’s alleged involvement in surprise billing

Arizona Senator Martha McSally is focusing on hidden medical bills in her Senate race against Mark Kelly.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:15Published
New poll shows Martha McSally is closing in on Mark Kelly [Video]

New poll shows Martha McSally is closing in on Mark Kelly

Martha McSally is closing the gap on Mark Kelly in the senate race.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:43Published

