|
Mark Kelly campaign launches first Snapchat AR lens for a Senate race
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
As the Arizona Senate election heats up ahead of November, Democratic candidate Mark Kelly’s team launched its own Snapchat account on Wednesday, including the first custom Snapchat AR lens from a Senate campaign.
Retired NASA astronaut Kelly is running in a hotly contended special election in Arizona to serve out the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term through 2022. The seat is currently held by Sen. Martha McSally, who is running in opposition to Kelly on the Republican ticket. Kelly’s Snapchat account will be used to rally voters ahead of the election, seeing as the campaign has strayed away from in-person events and canvassing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A campaign spokesperson told The Verge on Wednesday that the team...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mark Kelly American astronaut and engineer, candidate for the United States Senate
Mark Kelly vs Martha McSally: Why Democrats See Hope on Supreme Court FightIf Mark Kelly wins a special election, he could end up casting a crucial vote on President Trump’s nominee.
NYTimes.com
Snapchat Photo messaging application
Mother calls for son's killer to give her peace after brutal attack was 'put on Snapchat'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
400,000 people have registered to vote through SnapchatMore than 400,000 people have registered to vote on Snapchat as of Monday, Axios reported on Tuesday.
Last week, Snapchat rolled out a slate of voting..
The Verge
Snapchat Targets TikTok With Music On Snaps
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Snapchat Workforce 4% Black
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Martha McSally United States Senator from Arizona
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Homeland Security Chief Denies Downplaying White Supremacist ThreatChad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, defended his record at a Senate confirmation hearing and flatly denied he suppressed intelligence that..
NYTimes.com
What Amy Coney Barrett said in 2016 about confirming justices in election years"It shouldn't be a surprise that the Senate is willing to push a president's nominee through in an election year when they share the same political affiliation,"..
CBS News
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:51Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions about coronavirus vaccineAt a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered a series of questions from Senator Lamar Alexander about what to expect from the coronavirus..
CBS News
John McCain American politician and military officer
US election 2020: Trump attacks McCain widow after Biden endorsementThe president said he was "never a fan" of the late Republican senator, who died of cancer in 2018.
BBC News
Cindy McCain urges suburban women to vote for Biden"I think a lot of people like me and others, they're kind of suburban women, are kind of misled a little bit and kind of sad about the direction the..
CBS News
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28Published
Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, endorses Joe Biden for presidentCindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what led her to endorse Joe Biden, why she thinks he would be the..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Facebook will reject political ads claiming an early victory in NovemberPhoto by Jeff Swensen / Getty Images
Facebook will reject ads from Donald Trump and Joe Biden claiming victory before the winner of the US election is..
The Verge
Biden Warns Supreme Court Would Gut Women’s Rights if G.O.P. Seats NomineeAiming to energize Democratic voters over the looming confirmation battle to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Joe Biden laid out the high stakes.
NYTimes.com
Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53Published
Democrats propose bill to curb presidential abusesHouse Democrats are proposing a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald..
USATODAY.com
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Man held at gunpoint by police hires Benjamin Crump, wants $2.5 million from Arizona cityBenjamin Crump most recently represented the family of Breonna Taylor. Louisville city officials settled the case for a historic $12 million.
USATODAY.com
Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
The ISS just avoided a ‘piece of unknown space debris’An unknown piece of space debris was detected near the International Space Station, NASA said yesterday. The station executed an “avoidance maneuver” on..
The Verge
ISS forced to carry out emergency maneuver to dodge remnant of Japanese rocket – NASAAstronauts on board the International Space Station were forced to take evasive action to avoid an incoming piece of debris, which shot past within “several..
WorldNews
ISS forced to move to avoid space debrisNasa says astronauts sheltered in the Soyuz spacecraft so they could evacuate if necessary during the ‘avoidance manoeuvre’ Astronauts aboard the..
WorldNews
NASA, Space Force sign an agreement to collaborateNASA's Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Tuesday that the space agency will be formally working with U.S. Space Force in areas like human spaceflight,..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this