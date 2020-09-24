Global  
 

UK launches COVID-19 exposure notification app for England and Wales

TechCrunch Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The last two regions of the UK now have an official coronavirus contacts tracing app, after the UK government pushed the button to launch the NHS COVID-19 app across England and Wales today. Northern Ireland and Scotland launched their own official apps to automate coronavirus exposure notifications earlier this year. But the England and Wales […]
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pa. Launches New Coronavirus Exposure Notification App

Pa. Launches New Coronavirus Exposure Notification App 00:19

 Pennsylvania's new coronavirus exposure-notification app is now available on app stores.

