PS Plus Games for October Revealed: Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr

Softpedia Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
PS Plus Games for October Revealed: Need for Speed Payback and VampyrPS Plus subscribers finally have a better month, as Sony has just revealed the free games available in October. As the title says, Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr are your PS Plus games for next month, two titles that slightly above average, especially compared with what Sony offered in the previous months. It's important to add that both games will be available for PS Plus members starting October 6, but they will be removed from the download section come November 2, so make sure you add them to your library before the deadline. Also, there's still time to pick up September's PS Plus games, if you haven't already done so. To recap, the free PS Plus games for the current month are Street Fighter V and PUBG: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a disappointing choice for many subscribers. Both these games will exit PS Plus on October 5, so be sure to get them before the end of the week. As far as the upcoming PS Plus games, both have decent scores on Metacritic. For t...
