President Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19

The Verge Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
President Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted shortly before 1AM ET on Friday that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, following reports White House advisor Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him this week on Air Force One, had similarly tested positive.

Trump isn’t the first world leader to contract the coronavirus. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announced in July that he’d tested positive. UK prime minister Boris Johnson recovered from COVID-19 in April, and Honduras’ president Juan Orlando Hernández was discharged from a hospital in July.



Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

— Donald J. Trump...
Air India One: What is so special about PM Narendra Modi's new VVIP Hightech aircraft

 It is based on the US president's Air Force One platform. But US Air force one is being built on Boeing 747 which has 4 engines. Air India One is built on Boeing..
DNA

