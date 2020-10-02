President Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus



US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump will “begin ourquarantine process” as they await test results after one of his closest aidestested positive to Covid-19. Mr Trump tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has beenworking so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positivefor Covid 19. Terrible! “The First Lady and I are waiting for our testresults. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

