President Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump tweeted shortly before 1AM ET on Friday that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19 , following reports White House advisor Hope Hicks , who had traveled with him this week on Air Force One , had similarly tested positive.Trump isn’t the first world leader to contract the coronavirus . Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announced in July that he’d tested positive. UK prime minister Boris Johnson recovered from COVID-19 in April, and Honduras ’ president Juan Orlando Hernández was discharged from a hospital in July.Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump...