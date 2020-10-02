'The Witches' skips theaters for an HBO Max debut on October 22nd
Friday, 2 October 2020 () The Witches, the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book, is yet another major movie that’s going straight to a streaming service amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film will hit HBO Max on October 22nd.It centers around...
The Matrix Trilogy - Now Streaming - HBO Max - Experience the new reality of The Matrix as Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus fight to free humanity from the imprisonment of self-aware machines. Starring Keanu..