'The Witches' skips theaters for an HBO Max debut on October 22nd

engadget Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The Witches, the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book, is yet another major movie that’s going straight to a streaming service amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film will hit HBO Max on October 22nd.It centers around...
