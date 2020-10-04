|
Bond was the last straw: Regal and Cineworld will reportedly close all theaters in US and UK next week
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images
Cineworld, owner of the largest chain of theaters in the UK and Ireland and the second-largest in the United States — Regal Cinemas — will reportedly close all its theaters next week, according to Variety, The Sunday Times, and others.
Variety reports that all 543 theaters in the US will be closed, which account for the chain’s 7,000+ screens in the region. The Sunday Times reports that it will close all 128 theaters in the UK and Ireland, too.
Both say James Bond is the reason.
Yesterday, the 25th James Bond film — No Time to Die — was pushed back to April 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, denying theaters one of the last major tentpole releases due out this year. Apparently, theaters were counting on Bond, specifically, to arrive on...
Cineworld cinema chain
James Bond Media franchise about a British spy
Regal Cinemas Movie theater chain in the United States
The Sunday Times largest-selling British national newspaper in the 'quality press' market category
Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
