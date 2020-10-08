|
Facebook bans troll accounts linked to conservative group Turning Point USA
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Illustration by William Joel / T
Facebook has removed a group of fake accounts tied to Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization caught coordinating a “troll farm”-style social media campaign last month. The company’s latest report on coordinated inauthentic behavior says it banned 200 Facebook accounts, 55 pages, and 76 Instagram accounts linked to Turning Point and a marketing firm called Rally Forge, which is now banned from Facebook.
Facebook says it began its investigation after The Washington Post reported on “some elements” of the campaign in September. The operation apparently started in 2018 around the US midterm elections, then reappeared in June 2020 as the presidential election heated up. As the Post described, it focused on leaving coordinated...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Public have their say on potential pub closures in the North
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05Published
Facebook broadens ban on political ads, will ban them after polls close on election nightFacebook is broadening its ban of political ads. The social media platform announced Wednesday it will ban all political ads after polls close on Election Day as..
CBS News
Duchess of Cornwall visits volunteers at community centre
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:01Published
Starmer: Labour will not ‘vote down' 10pm pub curfew
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:41Published
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
F-Factor Diet Creator Sues Instagram Influencer for DefamationThe creator of the F-Factor diet says her company is practically on financial life support ... and she's pointing the finger at an Instagram influencer for..
TMZ.com
"Saturday Night Live" cancels Morgan Wallen performance after singer breaks COVID-19 protocolsMorgan Wallen will no longer perform on Saturday Night Live October 10. The rising country star was cut from the lineup after TikTok videos showed Wallen at a..
CBS News
Instagram made a big change to Threads and I, as the sole user of Threads, am sadIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Instagram has rolled out an update to the Threads app, and it’s a pretty big change. While Threads..
The Verge
Facebook will ban US political ads indefinitely after electionIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook will ban US-based political ads indefinitely after the presidential election, attempting to forestall..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this