Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google launches Nest Audio smart speaker in India at Rs 6,999: Check sale details

BGR India Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Alongside Google Pixel 4a, the search giant has also launched its latest Nest Audio smart speaker in India today. The company will make the new Nest Audio speaker available during Flipkart Big Billion Day Specials sale starting Friday, October 16. Here’s all you need to know. Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker: Price and sale details […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India successfully flight-tests indigenous 'Smart' missile off Odisha coast|Oneindia News [Video]

India successfully flight-tests indigenous 'Smart' missile off Odisha coast|Oneindia News

India on Monday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo from a test range off Odisha coast. SMART is a missile assisted release of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published
Unboxing Google's Nest Audio [Video]

Unboxing Google's Nest Audio

It's basically the new Google Home.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 11:47Published
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system SMART successfully test-fired [Video]

Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system SMART successfully test-fired

India successfully fire-tested the 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo', SMART from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

Tweets about this

beinginjamam

Injamamul Golder RT @geekyranjit: Google launches the Google Pixel 4a Smartphone for Rs 29,999 and even the Google Nest Audio Smart speakers for Rs 6,999 of… 3 minutes ago

Afitron

Dr Afi Singh 🇮🇳 @geekyranjit @GoogleIndia @madebygoogle Google launches 4a for FREE. Ave Indian consumer:- Only free for a 4g devi… https://t.co/DOMYc8dke3 6 minutes ago

CashLootera

Cash Lootera Google launches the Google Pixel 4a Smartphone in Rs 29,999 and even the Google Nest Audio Smart speakers for Rs 6,… https://t.co/nfZcuJ5fqK 34 minutes ago