Top 20 VPN providers for privacy Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Should you sign up for a paid VPN service? Only you can make that decision, but I do recommend them highly. Not only can they hide your activity from your ISP, but they can make you safer when using non-secure public Wi-Fi. Of course, you should avoid such public Wi-Fi networks when you can, but if you need to utilize them, a VPN is a must. With all of that said, all VPN providers are not created equally. Free ones should be avoided at all costs, as their business models cannot be trusted. In other words, privacy and free services… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

