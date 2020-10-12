Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mars Power Industries, Earth 3D, more

Global  
 

9to5Toys Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
With one of the biggest shopping events looming and early Prime Day offers already starting to roll-in, it’s time to start the week off with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While early offers on the latest edition of Parallels Desktop are still alive and well, we are now ready to collect all of this morning’s most notable price drops on apps and games from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Mars Power Industries, Smart Spend, FlickType Keyboard, Coffee Buzz, Earth 3D, and much more. Hit the fold for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. more…
