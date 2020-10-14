Global  
 

Prime Day kids’ toy deals from $2: L.O.L Surprise!, Calico, Playskool, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to* 60% off *kids’ toys and playsets including L.O.L Surprise!, Fingerlings, Calico Critters, Playskool, Sesame Street, and more. We have a very notable batch of Green Toys and Melissa & Doug options on sale for Prime Day right here, not to mention LEGO and NERF sets, but now it’s time for the rest of today’s best deals for the little ones. With prices starting from *$2*, this is a great opportunity to scratch some holiday or birthday gifts off your list early, if not just to grab some new gear to keep the kids busy at home. Head below the fold for a closer at our top picks. more…
