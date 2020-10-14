|
Teespring is offering creators the ability to sell digital merchandise like filters
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
For both aspiring and established creators, T-shirts and hoodies are so passé — the new wave of merchandise is all digital.
Teespring, one of the biggest platforms for creator and influencer merchandising and an official commerce partner for YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, is rolling out the ability to sell digital merchandise. These include photo filters, e-books, premium content, zines, and other items that creators can sell directly to fans instead of relying on physical merchandise.
Teespring decided to move into the digital merchandise space after a few influencers asked if it was something they could offer their fans, CEO Chris Lamontagne and vice president of marketing, Les Green, told The Verge on Wednesday. While Lamonatagne...
