New Google Assistant loses original transparent Pixel look as UI in flux on other devices

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween



Three-quarters of American parents are still planning to take their children trick-or-treating this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans - about half of whom were parents -.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 3 days ago A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets beats her bizarre addiction after being hypnotised



A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets due to a bizarre phobia has been cured after being hypnotised.Jessica Jones would refuse to eat anything other than Birds Eye dippers or Bernard Mathews.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 4 days ago Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone



Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced. As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this