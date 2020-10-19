Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Google Assistant loses original transparent Pixel look as UI in flux on other devices

9to5Google Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The new Google Assistant has had a look of its own since it launched on the Pixel in 2019. Google looked to be bringing elements of that interface to other devices with a UI that we dubbed as being “compact.” NGA is now losing its original transparent look.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Heat Pump

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Heat Pump 00:57

 The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist. It is the seventh Volvo in six years to be in the running for the prestigious award. The XC40 Recharge is everything...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween [Video]

Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Three-quarters of American parents are still planning to take their children trick-or-treating this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans - about half of whom were parents -..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets beats her bizarre addiction after being hypnotised [Video]

A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets beats her bizarre addiction after being hypnotised

A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets due to a bizarre phobia has been cured after being hypnotised.Jessica Jones would refuse to eat anything other than Birds Eye dippers or Bernard Mathews..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone [Video]

Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone

Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced. As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this