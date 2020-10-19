Mozilla Firefox 82 Is Now Available for Download

Monday, 19 October 2020 () Mozilla has just released another major update for Firefox browser, this time bringing the app to version 82 on Windows, Linux, and macOS. What’s very important to know is that Firefox 82 is now available as a manual download only, as Mozilla has only posted the official installers on its FTP servers. In other words, the automatic rollout through the built-in update system for existing Firefox users is yet to kick off, but it should also get the go-ahead tomorrow when the release is officially announced. And speaking of the official release, the Firefox 82 changelog isn’t available just yet, though we can already get a preview of what’s to come after this update thanks to the beta channel. For example, in addition to the typical fixes that are part of every release, Mozilla has also refined the experience with the Picture-in-Picture mode, with its dedicated button now having a new look and position, all with the purpose of making everything easier to use. Firefox...