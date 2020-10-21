GM Unveils Hummer EV With 350 Miles Range And $112,595 Price Tag
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () After teasing it for some time, General Motors has finally pulled the curtains off its electric pickup truck GMC Hummer EV. A few hours ago, the automaker did the digital world premiere of electric hummer and released its video on YouTube. GMC Hummer EV has some insane specs, and the automaker is advertising it by […]
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has finally been revealed and it certainly looks the part and has some pretty wicked technology and gear under the skin. The first version of the Hummer EV that will be available..