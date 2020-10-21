Global  
 

GM Unveils Hummer EV With 350 Miles Range And $112,595 Price Tag

Fossbytes Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
After teasing it for some time, General Motors has finally pulled the curtains off its electric pickup truck GMC Hummer EV. A few hours ago, the automaker did the digital world premiere of electric hummer and released its video on YouTube. GMC Hummer EV has some insane specs, and the automaker is advertising it by […]
