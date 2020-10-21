Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla racks up another profitable quarter with boost from regulatory credits

The Verge Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Tesla racks up another profitable quarter with boost from regulatory creditsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tesla made a profit of $331 million in the third quarter of 2020, its fifth straight profitable quarter and a sign that the electric automaker is hitting its stride. This quarter’s profit is more than doubles that of the third quarter last year.

Tesla generated $8.771 billion in revenue, buoyed by $579 million in energy storage sales and $581 million in services revenue. Tesla once again wasn’t purely profitable based on its sales, though. It also sold $397 million worth of regulatory credits in the quarter, a decrease from the record $428 million in credits it sold during Q2 of this year.

"Tesla generated $8.7 billion in revenue"

Tesla delivered 139,300 vehicles this quarter, beating the company’s previous record of 112,000 vehicle...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Published
News video: French Quarter Ghost Tour | New Orleans’ Most Haunted Locations | Walk with Travel + Leisure

French Quarter Ghost Tour | New Orleans’ Most Haunted Locations | Walk with Travel + Leisure 11:49

 Often regarded as the most haunted city in the U.S., New Orleans has a deep history of ghosts, pirates, murder, and mayhem. Join our local expert for a guided walking tour of the infamous French Quarter and its most notorious landmarks.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

Tesla reportedly cuts its four-year used car warranty to just one year

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tesla has slashed its used car warranty in another round of what could be seen as belt-tightening ahead of..
The Verge

Tesla just quietly updated the Model 3's range, performance, and styling — here's what's new

 The Model 3 now has more range, black trim, and a new center console. Tesla Tesla quietly updated its top-selling Model 3. The Model 3 now boasts more range..
WorldNews

Tesla’s seven-day return policy has been quietly removed

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tesla has reportedly canceled an audacious return policy in which new buyers of its electric vehicles could..
The Verge
A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla? [Video]

A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla?

How is A.I. and automation helping businesses bounce back post-lockdown? And does Nissan have a car to take on Tesla?

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 08:00Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Tesla racks up another profitable quarter with boost from regulatory credits

Tesla racks up another profitable quarter with boost from regulatory credits Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Tesla made a profit of $331 million in the third quarter of 2020, its fifth straight profitable quarter and a sign...
The Verge

Tesla: Rain Can Cause Model 3 Bumpers to Detach

Tesla: Rain Can Cause Model 3 Bumpers to Detach While Tesla has improved quality control over the first Model 3s to roll off the line, we're now seeing videos of Tesla bumpers falling off during rainstorms.
ExtremeTech Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tesla’s move into mining aimed at energizing battery supply chain

 Industry insiders and observers remain skeptical that Tesla can pose a serious competitive threat to established lithium producers. They say Tesla’s plan is...
bizjournals


Tweets about this