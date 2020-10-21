|
Tesla racks up another profitable quarter with boost from regulatory credits
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Tesla made a profit of $331 million in the third quarter of 2020, its fifth straight profitable quarter and a sign that the electric automaker is hitting its stride. This quarter’s profit is more than doubles that of the third quarter last year.
Tesla generated $8.771 billion in revenue, buoyed by $579 million in energy storage sales and $581 million in services revenue. Tesla once again wasn’t purely profitable based on its sales, though. It also sold $397 million worth of regulatory credits in the quarter, a decrease from the record $428 million in credits it sold during Q2 of this year.
Tesla delivered 139,300 vehicles this quarter, beating the company's previous record of 112,000 vehicle
