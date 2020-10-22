Global  
 

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Preview Build 20241

Softpedia Thursday, 22 October 2020
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Preview Build 20241Microsoft has just released a new Windows 10 preview build to users enrolled in the Dev channel, and the company has introduced several worthy changes for testing. The first big change in Windows 10 build 20241 is a continuation of Microsoft’s visual refresh, and after the software giant introduced theme-aware live tiles (now available for everybody in Windows 10 October 2020 Update), it’s now rolling out theme-aware splash screens for apps. In other words, the splash screen that you see when an app loads now matches the system visual style configured in Windows 10, be it dark or light. Then, Windows 10 build 20241 introduces additional options to optimize drive, including support for pressing F5 to refresh the shown information. “Adding a new “Advanced View” checkbox to list all volumes including hidden volumes. Please note we’re still getting this one up and running, so you’ll see the checkbox in this build, but may not notice any differences when you click it....
Microsoft Announces Theme-Aware Splash Screens in Windows 10

Microsoft Announces Theme-Aware Splash Screens in Windows 10 After theme-aware live tiles in the Start menu, which are available today for everybody as part of the update to Windows 10 October 2020 Update, here come the...
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 October 2020 Update Preview Build 19042.572

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 October 2020 Update Preview Build 19042.572 Microsoft has just released a new Windows 10 preview build for users in the Beta and Release Preview channels. Windows 10 build 19042.572 ships as cumulative...
Downloading Microsoft Edge with Chrome or Firefox Is Quite a Challenge Now

Downloading Microsoft Edge with Chrome or Firefox Is Quite a Challenge Now Microsoft Edge has been reinvented for the modern world, so it's now based on the Chromium engine, the same one that's powering Google Chrome and a bunch of...
