Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Preview Build 20241

Microsoft has just released a new Windows 10 preview build to users enrolled in the Dev channel, and the company has introduced several worthy changes for testing. The first big change in Windows 10 build 20241 is a continuation of Microsoft's visual refresh, and after the software giant introduced theme-aware live tiles (now available for everybody in Windows 10 October 2020 Update), it's now rolling out theme-aware splash screens for apps. In other words, the splash screen that you see when an app loads now matches the system visual style configured in Windows 10, be it dark or light. Then, Windows 10 build 20241 introduces additional options to optimize drive, including support for pressing F5 to refresh the shown information. "Adding a new "Advanced View" checkbox to list all volumes including hidden volumes. Please note we're still getting this one up and running, so you'll see the checkbox in this build, but may not notice any differences when you click it....


