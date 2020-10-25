Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to Block Windows 10 October 2020 Update

Softpedia Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
How to Block Windows 10 October 2020 UpdateWindows 10 October 2020 Update, or version 20H2, is the newest feature update released by Microsoft to its users, and needless to say, many rushed to install it on day one. But just like it happened before, the October update is being rolled out in stages, and this means that not everybody gets it at the same time. This is the correct approach, there’s no doubt about it, as the likelihood of a bug hitting a specific device is much lower. “In this work, learn and connect from home environment where people are relying on their PCs more than ever before, we are taking a measured seeker-based rollout approach to the October 2020 Update. We are throttling availability over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience, so the update may not be offered to you right away. Additionally, some devices might have a compatibility issue for which a safeguard hold is in place, so we will not offer the update until we are confident that you will have a good update exp...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update October 18 [Video]

2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update October 18

2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update October 18

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:57Published
2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update October 4 [Video]

2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update October 4

2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update October 4

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Windows 10 October 2020 Update: The New Features

Windows 10 October 2020 Update: The New Features Windows 10 October 2020 Update is finally available for users, and just as expected, it’s not a massive feature update. At least, not as massive as the May...
Softpedia Also reported by •FossbytesbetanewsPC WorldThe Register

Microsoft releases KB4577586 update to remove and block Flash from Windows

 After years of posing a security risk to millions of computers around the world, Flash is finally being killed off at the end of the year. Ahead of this,...
betanews

How to view all Edge browser tabs when you press Alt-Tab

 The Alt-Tab keyboard shortcut is one of the most well-known and most useful in Windows. The shortcut has long made it possible to quickly switch between running...
betanews Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this