How to Block Windows 10 October 2020 Update Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Windows 10 October 2020 Update, or version 20H2, is the newest feature update released by Microsoft to its users, and needless to say, many rushed to install it on day one. But just like it happened before, the October update is being rolled out in stages, and this means that not everybody gets it at the same time. This is the correct approach, there's no doubt about it, as the likelihood of a bug hitting a specific device is much lower. "In this work, learn and connect from home environment where people are relying on their PCs more than ever before, we are taking a measured seeker-based rollout approach to the October 2020 Update. We are throttling availability over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience, so the update may not be offered to you right away. Additionally, some devices might have a compatibility issue for which a safeguard hold is in place, so we will not offer the update until we are confident that you will have a good update exp...


