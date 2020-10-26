Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Washington state

SeattlePI.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists removed 98 so-called murder hornets from a nest discovered near the Canadian border in Washington state over the weekend, including 13 that were captured live in a net, the state Department of Agriculture said Monday.

The other 85 Asian giant hornets were vacuumed into a special container when the first nest discovered on U.S. soil was eradicated on Saturday, the agency said.

“The eradication went very smoothly,'' managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said in a press release. “This is only the start of our work to hopefully prevent the Asian giant hornet from gaining a foothold in the Pacific Northwest.

"We suspect there may be more nests in Whatcom County,'' Spichiger said.

Saturday’s operation began at about 5:30 a.m. with the team donning protective suits and setting up scaffolding around the tree so they could reach the opening of the nest, which was about 10 feet high. The team stuffed dense foam padding into a crevice above and below the nest entrance and wrapped the tree with cellophane, leaving just a single opening. This is where the team inserted a vacuum hose to remove the hornets from the nest.

Team members used a wooden board to whack the tree to encourage hornets to leave the nest, the agency said.

When the hornets stopped coming out of the nest, the team pumped carbon dioxide into the tree to kill or anesthetize any remaining hornets. They then sealed the tree with spray foam, wrapped it again with cellophane, and finally placed traps nearby to catch any potential survivors or hornets who may have been away during the operation and returned to the tree. The work was completed by 9 a.m.

“We congratulate the Washington State Department of Agriculture for eradicating this nest,” said Osama El-Lissy, Deputy...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Researchers Destroy Murder Hornet Nest

Researchers Destroy Murder Hornet Nest 01:27

 Washington state Agriculture Department workers uncovered a basketball-sized nest housing about 100 - 200 Asian giant hornets in Blaine, Wash. on Oct. 23.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US [Video]

WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US

the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

US scientists to wipe out ‘murder hornets’ nest to preserve honeybees

 Scientists have discovered the first nest of so-called murder hornets in the United States and plan to wipe it out on Saturday to protect native honeybees,...
Belfast Telegraph

Washington state discovers first 'murder hornet' nest in US

 SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists have discovered the first nest of so-called murder hornets in the United States and plan to wipe it out Saturday to protect...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •MashableNew Zealand Herald

Murder Hornet Nest, First in U.S., Is Found in Washington State

 Officials said they planned to destroy the nest in Blaine, Wash., on Saturday before the voracious Asian giant hornets could multiply and lay waste to bees.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this