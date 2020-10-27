Wash. state scientists remove 98 'murder hornets'

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
13 hours ago
Washington state Agriculture Department workers uncovered a basketball-sized nest housing about 100 - 200 Asian giant hornets in Blaine, Wash. on Oct. 23.
Researchers Destroy Murder Hornet Nest 01:27
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
First 'murder hornet' nest eradicated in U.S. [NFA] Entomologists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said it had tracked and eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in North America. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published on January 1, 1970
Related videos from verified sources
What it takes to dismantle a 'murder hornet' nest
Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists successfully eradicated an Asian giant hornet nest by vacuuming the hornets out of the nest Saturday, Oct. 24, just two days after..
Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 01:20 Published 9 hours ago
ANGRY ASIAN MURDER HORNETS Movie
ANGRY ASIAN MURDER HORNETS Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Killer murder hornets attack America.
Director: Dustin Ferguson
Stars: Jarad Allen, Elizabeth Barstow, Clint Beaver
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago
WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US
the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:22 Published 3 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this