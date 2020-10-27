Global  
 

Wash. state scientists remove 98 'murder hornets'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Washington state Department of Agriculture workers destroyed the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the US, the agency said Monday. 98 Asian giant hornets were removed from the nest in Whatcom County, 13 of them still alive. (Oct. 26)
 
 Washington state Agriculture Department workers uncovered a basketball-sized nest housing about 100 - 200 Asian giant hornets in Blaine, Wash. on Oct. 23.

