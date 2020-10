You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CU Boulder Researcher Co-Authors Study That Finds Water On The Sunlit Side Of The Moon



NASA has taken one giant leap toward the future of space exploration. Twin studies posted to the Nature Astronomy journal on Monday point to water found at the molecular level on the moon, and.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:37 Published 10 hours ago NASA Ames Researchers Excited About Discovery Of Water Molecules On The Moon



NASA wraps up a busy October with another significant announcement regarding the discovery of molecular water on the sunlit surface of the moon. Kiet Do reports. (10/26/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:38 Published 10 hours ago Astronomers Say The Man In The Moon Has Far More To Drink Than Previously Thought



Scientists used to say there were millions of tons of ice in the permanently shadowed craters of the moon’s poles. Now, HuffPost reports a pair of studies in the journal Nature Astronomy says.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this