Early Home Depot Black Friday tool sale discounts Milwaukee, DEWALT, and more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Home Depot has launched its pre-Black Friday sale with plenty of tool deals from big names like DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. With the holidays on the horizon, now is a great time to load up for DIY projects or if you have anyone on your gift list that might be in need of some new tools. Headlining is the Milwaukee M18 2-tool Combo Kit that goes to *$299* in-cart. That’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate and today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive a hammer drill/driver, circular saw, two batteries, and a wall charger. Milwaukee also includes a carrying case with purchase, helping to keep things neat and organized. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below from today’s sale.

Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals

Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals 00:35

 Black Friday is coming November 27. Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals. Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price guarantee to help shopper save all season long. It's a perk limited to My Best Buy members. Year after...

