You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter



White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far. Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 4 days ago A Second Stimulus Package Seems Unlikely By Election Day



Congress probably won't vote on a second stimulus package by election day. The parties involved can't agree on the size of another round of stimulus, or even what a package might include. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago Where do we stand on U.S. stimulus talks?



It's a crucial week for the U.S. stimulus bill. The Republican-led Senate has scheduled two votes on a plan that could bring some financial relief to millions of people. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Congress adjourned without passing coronavirus aid, stimulus checks could come in December - Business Insider "After the election we'll get the best stimulus package you've ever seen," Trump said Tuesday at a Pennsylvania rally.

Upworthy 4 days ago





Tweets about this