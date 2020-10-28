Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith is buying majority stake in the Utah Jazz for $1.6B
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () The Utah Jazz, an NBA basketball team based in Salt Lake City, announced today that Qualitrics CEO and co-founder Ryan Smith was buying a majority stake in the team along other properties. ESPN is reporting the deal is worth $1.6 billion. Smith can afford it. He sold Qualtrics, which is based in Provo, Utah, in […]
