The Mandalorian is back, and with it a reason to open Disney Plus again
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Photo by Francois Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd.
If you haven’t opened your Disney Plus app since The Mandalorian ended in December 2019, you’re not alone.
It wasn’t long after The Mandalorian’s first season ended that op-eds and tweetstorms started to appear decrying Disney Plus as an empty wasteland. Sure, The Simpsons was available to stream, but when it came to opening the app daily trying to find something new to watch, many people (without kids begging to watch Frozen 2 over and over again) weren’t impressed. Data from third-party firms, including Reelgood and 7Park Data, shows that while The Mandalorian was a guaranteed hit, Disney Plus has dwindled in interest since January. The streamer has also failed to continuously crack Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings in the...
