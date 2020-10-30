Tesla raises price of Full Self-Driving mode to $10,000 now that it's in beta
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Elon Musk warned that Tesla would hike the price of Full Self-Driving now that it’s in beta, and he’s being true to his word. The Verge reports Tesla has raised the cost of the package to $10,000 in the US for both new car buyers and upgrades, up $2,...
