Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch the AR concert that opened up the 2020 League of Legends World Championship

The Verge Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Watch the AR concert that opened up the 2020 League of Legends World Championship
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Augmented reality Augmented reality View of the real world with computer-generated supplementary features

Mark Zuckerberg Is Not a Fan of AR Glasses So Far [Video]

Mark Zuckerberg Is Not a Fan of AR Glasses So Far

Zuckerberg doesn't think any currently-released Augmented Reality glasses have been particularly "compelling" since they are either thick frames or resemble an "Apple Watch on your face".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

League of Legends World Championship League of Legends World Championship Esports tournament

How Riot used tech from The Mandalorian to build Worlds’ astonishing mixed reality stage

 Photo: Riot Games

The League of Legends World Championship still feels special, even without a crowd
The Verge

DA Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term


Shanghai Shanghai Municipality in East China

Shanghai-Beijing railway to adopt floating price system

 The high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing will adopt a floating ticket price system, Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co Ltd announced on Friday...
WorldNews

China's AI-related patent filings register double-digit growth

 SHANGHAI -- China received more than 30,000 patent filings on artificial intelligence (AI) in 2019, an increase of 52.4 percent over the previous year, according..
WorldNews

Dreams of a Red Emperor: The relentless rise of Xi Jinping

 YANAN, China — Stars showered from the ceiling as actors suspended by ropes ran through the air. An unseen man’s voice boomed through the theater: “I have..
WorldNews
Beluga whales take first swim in new open-water sea sanctuary [Video]

Beluga whales take first swim in new open-water sea sanctuary

The whales — called Little White and Little Grey — were captured in Russian waters and sold to Changfeng Ocean World aquarium in Shanghai over ten years ago.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Pudong Football Stadium


Related videos from verified sources

Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant [Video]

Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant

The LA Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Sunday in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League [Video]

Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former CEO of International Cricket Council (ICC) Haroon Lorgat joined Abu Dhabi T10 League as Director of Strategy and Development. Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, Shaji Ul Mulk..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:50Published
What is Ability Haste in League of Legends? [Video]

What is Ability Haste in League of Legends?

Riot has shared the first details of League of Legends pre-season 11 item rework. While there’s a number of changes going through, none are bigger than the CDR rework. The new stat will be called..

Credit: Dexerto     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this