Luxury apartment buildings in New York City are hiring armed security to protect wealthy residents amid fear of election day unrest

Business Insider Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The New York Post reported a list of Manhattan apartments that are planning to hire armed security, including Columbus Circle's Time Warner Center.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Buildings across New York City are boarded up ahead of Election Day

Buildings across New York City are boarded up ahead of Election Day 00:20

 Buildings across New York City have been boarded up in preparation for any possible violence on Election Day.

