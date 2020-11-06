Global  
 

Oprah’s Favorite Things guide now live at Amazon: Specialty gifts, apparel, more

9to5Toys Friday, 6 November 2020
Many of the best holiday gift guides are now up, from Amazon and GameStop to Nordstrom and adidas, but for now, it’s time to take a look at Oprah’s Favorite Things list. In celebration and support of Black-owned small businesses, Amazon has now posted this year’s Oprah gift guide featuring everything from specialty grocery items and apparel to cosmetics, home goods, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

 In a year filled with uncertainty, one mainstay is certain: Oprah Winfrey releasing her annual list of favorite things.

