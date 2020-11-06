Oprah’s Favorite Things guide now live at Amazon: Specialty gifts, apparel, more
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Many of the best holiday gift guides are now up, from Amazon and GameStop to Nordstrom and adidas, but for now, it’s time to take a look at Oprah’s Favorite Things list. In celebration and support of Black-owned small businesses, Amazon has now posted this year’s Oprah gift guide featuring everything from specialty grocery items and apparel to cosmetics, home goods, and more. Head below for a closer look.
According to the Huff Post, media mogul, Oprah Winfrey is putting a hold on her usual book club recommendations.
Instead, according to the Huff Post, in light of the pandemic, election season, and the..