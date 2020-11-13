Spider-Cat officially ‘takes a pet, like no problem’ in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Purrfect dialogue. | Image: via YouTube/H20Delirious
We already knew that Spider-Cat was going to be the true hero of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but with the PS5 game’s launch yesterday, we’re learning new things about this furry sidekick. Specifically, that he takes a pet, like no problem.
Video shared by the excellent and informative Twitter account @CanYouPetTheDog shows Spider-Cat getting a pet in-game, along with a very familiar line of dialogue. (You can also see the line at around 52 minutes in this playthrough video by YouTuber H20Delirious.)
You can pet the cat in Spider-Man: Miles Morales pic.twitter.com/2zZsZdI4DV
— Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) November 13, 2020
If the phrase isn’t ringing any bells, it comes from this video below, itself from another excellent...
