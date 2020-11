Spider-Cat officially ‘takes a pet, like no problem’ in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Purrfect dialogue. | Image: via YouTube /H20DeliriousWe already knew that Spider-Cat was going to be the true hero of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but with the PS5 game’s launch yesterday, we’re learning new things about this furry sidekick. Specifically, that he takes a pet, like no problem.Video shared by the excellent and informative Twitter account @CanYouPetTheDog shows Spider-Cat getting a pet in-game, along with a very familiar line of dialogue. (You can also see the line at around 52 minutes in this playthrough video by YouTuber H20Delirious.)You can pet the cat in Spider-Man: Miles Morales pic.twitter.com/2zZsZdI4DV— Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) November 13, 2020If the phrase isn’t ringing any bells, it comes from this video below, itself from another excellent...