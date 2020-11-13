Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spider-Cat officially ‘takes a pet, like no problem’ in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Verge Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Spider-Cat officially ‘takes a pet, like no problem’ in Spider-Man: Miles MoralesPurrfect dialogue. | Image: via YouTube/H20Delirious

We already knew that Spider-Cat was going to be the true hero of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but with the PS5 game’s launch yesterday, we’re learning new things about this furry sidekick. Specifically, that he takes a pet, like no problem.

Video shared by the excellent and informative Twitter account @CanYouPetTheDog shows Spider-Cat getting a pet in-game, along with a very familiar line of dialogue. (You can also see the line at around 52 minutes in this playthrough video by YouTuber H20Delirious.)



You can pet the cat in Spider-Man: Miles Morales pic.twitter.com/2zZsZdI4DV

— Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) November 13, 2020

If the phrase isn’t ringing any bells, it comes from this video below, itself from another excellent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Superhero Origins: Miles Morales

Superhero Origins: Miles Morales 04:39

 Heroes may die, battles may end, but legacies are forever. For this video, exploring the origins of Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

YouTube defends choice to leave up videos with false election claims

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

YouTube is pushing back against claims its platform is helping promote and spread misinformation surrounding..
The Verge

YouTube is canceling Rewind this year because 2020 has been too much

 YouTube Rewind, the company’s annual end-of-year tribute to creators, trends, and moments that defined the platform, will not happen this year.

The..
The Verge

YouTube down for everyone, not just you

 Trying to load videos on YouTube but getting an error message instead? You're not alone.Thousands of internet users are reporting issues accessing YouTube..
New Zealand Herald

YouTube appears to be down worldwide

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

YouTube seems to be having issues loading videos right now. Several Verge staffers are having trouble..
The Verge

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

Walmart website sees massive traffic, experiences 'intermittent slowness' after PlayStation 5 goes on sale

 After PlayStation 5 went on sale at Walmart.com, the site quickly saw "massive traffic" and some shoppers might have experienced outages or slowness.
USATODAY.com

PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know about Sony’s newest consoles

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Sony’s behemoth of a console promises an exciting new generation of gaming
The Verge

How the PS5’s DualSense controller makes games like Fortnite and NBA 2K21 better

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Ever since the introduction of dual sticks, video game controllers haven’t changed that much. There’s been the..
The Verge

PS5 media remote hands-on: simple, streamlined, safe

 In comparison to the PlayStation 5 itself — a big hulking mass of a game console — the PS5-branded media remote is very conservative. It does pretty much..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES Trailer [Video]

SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES Trailer

SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES Trailer (2020)

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:18Published
Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles [Video]

Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles

The next generation of gaming is right around the corner! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most exciting games available when Sony’s next console launches on November 12th, 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:32Published
10 Things To Remember Before Playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Video]

10 Things To Remember Before Playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 and its DLC left us with a number of unanswered questions! For this video, we’ll be looking at important plot details from “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and “The City that..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:56Published