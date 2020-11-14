Global  
 

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max now available: Price in India, discount offers

BGR India Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Apple launched four new iPhone 12 models last month at its virtual launch event. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available since last month itself but buyers waiting for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max can finally purchase the devices in India and also in the global market. Both iPhones […]
News video: A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max 01:29

 Unboxing the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which both go on salein the UK on Friday November 13.

