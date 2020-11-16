Global  
 

SpaceX launch marks start of ISS crew rotation flights on American-made commercial spaceship

CBS News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
SpaceX and NASA are teaming up to send "Crew-1" to the International Space Station. Four astronauts are set for launch Saturday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will include former Navy test pilot Victor Glover, a first-time flyer who will be the first Black astronaut to stay for a long-duration mission. Mark Strassmann reports.
 CBS4's Mark Strassman shares the latest details on four astronauts are scheduled to go from the Kennedy Space Center to the ISS as part of their NASA Mission.

