Beyond Meat launches new burgers that are juicier and lower in saturated fat
Image: Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat is keeping up its rapid pace of iterating on plant-based meat alternatives, with two new versions of its Beyond Burger being announced today: one that’s supposed to be juicier and another that cuts down on saturated fats.
Grocery stores traditionally offer multiple blends of lean meat and fat in beef products, and Beyond Meat says its new burgers are an attempt to offer similar choices. Beyond says the new juicier patty has 35 percent less saturated fat than the average 80 / 20 (80 percent lean to 20 percent fat) beef burger. The other option comes in even lower, with 55 percent less saturated fat but slightly less juicy results. Beyond says these new burgers will also maintain the same savory flavor and lower caloric content...
