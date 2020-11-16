Beyond Meat launches new burgers that are juicier and lower in saturated fat

Beyond Meat posts surprise loss as sales slump Beyond Meat posted a surprise quarterly loss and lower-than-expected sales on Monday, hurt by weaker demand for its plant-based meat at restaurants and retail stores. Gloria Tso reports.

How low-burping cows could put a dent on emissions A Swiss-engineered cattle-feed additive being tested out in the United States could be one promising step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from cattle. Gavino Garay reports.

Muji Is Selling Its Own Plant-Based Meat



The Japanese housewares chain has introduced four ready-to-eat faux-meat products in its home country.

CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meats



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a foodborne outbreak of Listeria has been linked to deli meats. According to Gizmodo, the CDC says the contaminated meat has hospitalized at least..