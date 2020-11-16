Global  
 

New Balance's Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping just in time for the holidays

9to5Toys Monday, 16 November 2020
The New Balance Flash Sale is currently offering *25% off *sitewide including running shoes, sneakers, apparel, and more. Plus, all orders receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event are the men’s 860v11 Running Shoes that are on sale for *$97* and originally were priced at $130. These shoes were designed to go mile after mile with supportive features and a cushioned insole. This style is also highly breathable to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Better yet, you can also find them in a similar women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from New Balance and be sure to check out the latest adidas Holiday Gifting Event.

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: The new Opel Corsa-e Trailer

The new Opel Corsa-e Trailer 01:00

 Opel has chosen the brand’s most popular model to finally bring electric mobility out of its niche-existence. The Opel Corsa is an absolute bestseller. More than 13.6 million units have been produced since the world premiere in 1982. The Corsa has made millions of people mobile; now it is offering...

UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030 [Video]

UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030

UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030. The U.K. initially planned to ban the sale of new cars that run on only gasoline or diesel by 2035. . On Wednesday, the U.K...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Tri-State Governors Concerned About COVID And Thanksgiving [Video]

Tri-State Governors Concerned About COVID And Thanksgiving

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, new restrictions are now in effect in New Jersey, and there is growing concern the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could turn into a super-spreader event...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published
Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020 [Video]

Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020

2020 has been the worst year ever for Americans' sleep, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their sleeping habits over the tumultuous year and how they hope to improve it..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Eastbay takes 20-25% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, more

 Eastbay is currently offering* **20% off *orders of $49 and *25% off *totals exceeding $199 when you apply promo code* TOP20 *or *TOP25* at checkout. Score great...
9to5Toys

Automate your holiday lights with these timer deals from $7.50

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BN-Link via Amazon offers *up to 32% off* its smart plugs and switches. Deals start at *$7.69* with free...
9to5Toys