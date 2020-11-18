Global  
 

Twitter rolls out ‘Fleets’ for all users worldwide

BGR India Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
After testing its own version of “Stories” in several markets including in India, Twitter on Tuesday said it is now rolling out its disappearing tweets feature called “Fleets” for all users worldwide. “Today, we’re launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way – with their fleeting thoughts,” Twitter’s Design Director […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Twitter rolls out Instagram Stories-inspired Fleets to ‘lower pressure’

Twitter rolls out Instagram Stories-inspired Fleets to ‘lower pressure’ 00:53

 Twitter is rolling out a feature similar to Instagram Stories and Snapchatwhere people can share posts that disappear within 24 hours. The move is amajor evolution from the social network’s core purpose, which sees tweets kepton an individual’s profile for all to see unless they proactively...

