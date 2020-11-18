Twitter rolls out ‘Fleets’ for all users worldwide
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () After testing its own version of “Stories” in several markets including in India, Twitter on Tuesday said it is now rolling out its disappearing tweets feature called “Fleets” for all users worldwide. “Today, we’re launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way – with their fleeting thoughts,” Twitter’s Design Director […]
