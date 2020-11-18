Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FAA says the Boeing 737 Max can fly again

engadget Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Boeing’s 737 Max is one large step closer to returning to American skies after being grounded for over a year and a half. The FAA has issued an order effectively clearing the 737 Max’s return to service once airlines follow key procedures. They’ll ha...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future

Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future 01:38

 Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. Conway G. Gittens reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing [Video]

737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing

Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October [Video]

Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October

Boeing lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner last month and delivered just 13 aircraft to customers -- down from the 20 jets delivered in October of last year. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX [Video]

U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to Boeing Co's 737 MAX and expects to complete the process in the "coming days," the agency's chief told..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus pandemic, Boeing 737 Max, NBA draft: 5 things to know Wednesday

 COVID-19 controls take effect across the U.S., the FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max, the NBA draft and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again after 20-month grounding spurred by deadly crashes

 Federal regulators cleared the Boeing 737 Max to fly again after a 20-month grounding that sparked a crisis inside one of the nation's...
Upworthy

FAA Gives Boeing OK To Resume 737 Max Passenger Service

 After 20 months on the tarmac that followed two fatal crashes, Boeing's troubled airliner has been given the green light by the Federal Aviation Administration.
NPR