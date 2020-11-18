FAA says the Boeing 737 Max can fly again

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Boeing’s 737 Max is one large step closer to returning to American skies after being grounded for over a year and a half. The FAA has issued an order effectively clearing the 737 Max’s return to service once airlines follow key procedures. They’ll ha...
Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. Conway G. Gittens reports.