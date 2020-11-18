FAA says the Boeing 737 Max can fly again

737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing



Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 2 days ago

Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October



Boeing lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner last month and delivered just 13 aircraft to customers -- down from the 20 jets delivered in October of last year. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago